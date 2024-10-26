Left Menu

Rajat Dalal Crowned Toing Man of The Week in Bigg Boss Stint

Macho Sporto teams up with Bigg Boss Season 18 to introduce the 'Toing Man of The Week' contest. Rajat Dalal is this week's winner, symbolizing irresistible male appeal. Fans are encouraged to engage through voting, with a chance to meet contestants in an exciting new way.

Updated: 26-10-2024 16:11 IST
Macho Sporto, a leading men's innerwear brand, has added a fresh twist to Bigg Boss Season 18 with its 'Toing Man of The Week' contest.

Awarding Rajat Dalal this week's title, the brand aims to make 'Toing' a widely recognized catchphrase symbolizing an irresistible male charm.

Fans can actively participate by voting via the Jio Cinema App, enhancing their engagement with the show's dynamics and its lively romantic storylines.

