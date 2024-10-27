Prince William's Mission: Inspired by Diana to Combat Homelessness
Prince William reflects on how his mother, Princess Diana, introduced him to social issues such as homelessness at a young age. He champions a new initiative named 'Homewards' to tackle homelessness, inspired by his mother's influence. The full documentary airs at the end of October.
Prince William has shared memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, who took him to a homeless shelter at the tender age of 11, illuminating his understanding of different lifestyles.
In his upcoming documentary, William credits Diana with instilling in him a dedication to social causes, from AIDS to mental health. The trip to The Passage charity offered the young royal a unique perspective, and his mother's relaxed, jovial approach made a lasting impression.
Last year, William launched a five-year initiative named "Homewards" in a bid to address homelessness, inspired by Diana's legacy. While figures show a 12.3% increase in homelessness in England, William remains committed to offering support and understanding to those affected.
(With inputs from agencies.)
