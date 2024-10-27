Prince William's Mission: Inspired by Diana to Combat Homelessness

Prince William has shared memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, who took him to a homeless shelter at the tender age of 11, illuminating his understanding of different lifestyles.

In his upcoming documentary, William credits Diana with instilling in him a dedication to social causes, from AIDS to mental health. The trip to The Passage charity offered the young royal a unique perspective, and his mother's relaxed, jovial approach made a lasting impression.

Last year, William launched a five-year initiative named "Homewards" in a bid to address homelessness, inspired by Diana's legacy. While figures show a 12.3% increase in homelessness in England, William remains committed to offering support and understanding to those affected.

