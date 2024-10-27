Left Menu

Prince William's Mission: Inspired by Diana to Combat Homelessness

Prince William reflects on how his mother, Princess Diana, introduced him to social issues such as homelessness at a young age. He champions a new initiative named 'Homewards' to tackle homelessness, inspired by his mother's influence. The full documentary airs at the end of October.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 04:31 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 04:31 IST
Prince William's Mission: Inspired by Diana to Combat Homelessness
Prince William

Prince William has shared memories of his late mother, Princess Diana, who took him to a homeless shelter at the tender age of 11, illuminating his understanding of different lifestyles.

In his upcoming documentary, William credits Diana with instilling in him a dedication to social causes, from AIDS to mental health. The trip to The Passage charity offered the young royal a unique perspective, and his mother's relaxed, jovial approach made a lasting impression.

Last year, William launched a five-year initiative named "Homewards" in a bid to address homelessness, inspired by Diana's legacy. While figures show a 12.3% increase in homelessness in England, William remains committed to offering support and understanding to those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024