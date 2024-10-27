Left Menu

Unmasking Superstition: Black Cats and Beyond

The article explores how superstition and myths surrounding black cats and other animals have influenced human preferences and conservation practices. While biases lead to lower adoption rates for black cats, rare color mutations like albinism receive legal protection, highlighting deep-seated cultural associations with color.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berkeley | Updated: 27-10-2024 09:19 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 09:19 IST
BERKELEY, Oct 27 (The Conversation) — Picture a serene fall morning as you leave your local coffee shop. Suddenly, you spot a black cat strolling, stirring age-old superstitions about luck. Though unfounded, these beliefs affect pet adoptions and perceptions of animal aggression.

As biologists specialized in human-wildlife interactions, we examine how myths influence subconscious biases, impeding conservation efforts for animals, particularly those with rare coloration. Instances include Minnesota, Illinois, and Louisiana protecting albino animals, but no similar protections for melanistic animals.

The disparity stems from historical cultural biases associating black with negativity and white with purity. This Halloween, let's focus on unmasking these inherent biases that shape conservation and societal perceptions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

