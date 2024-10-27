Left Menu

Star-Studded Da-bangg Tour in Dubai Featuring Salman Khan

Bollywood megastar Salman Khan announced his participation in 'Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded' set for December 7 in Dubai. Accompanied by other stars like Sonakshi Sinha and Jacqueline Fernandez, the show promises over four hours of entertainment in dance and music. Security concerns rise as the actor faces death threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 12:59 IST
Salman Khan
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood icon Salman Khan revealed that he would headline 'Da-bangg The Tour - Reloaded' on December 7 in Dubai. The actor, amid shooting for his upcoming film 'Sikandar', took to his official X page to announce the performance, ensuring fans of an unforgettable entertainment experience.

Not only will Khan dazzle the stage, but a lineup of stars including Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Prabhu Deva will join him for the event at Dubai Harbour. The show is billed to last over four hours, combining elements of dance, music, and laughter.

Despite the excitement, the announcement follows reports of a serious threat against Khan, involving a demanded ransom and previous death threats linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. An investigation is underway, raising security concerns for the actor who also hosts 'Bigg Boss 18'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

