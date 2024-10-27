Left Menu

India's Animation Revolution: A Global Powerhouse in the Making

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the burgeoning growth of India's animation industry, highlighting its cultural impact and global reach. He encouraged the youth to engage creatively in the sector, showcasing how self-reliance is transforming India into a major global player across various industries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 13:15 IST
India's Animation Revolution: A Global Powerhouse in the Making
  • Country:
  • India

In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the rapid growth of India's animation sector, predicting a revolution that could place India at the forefront of the global industry.

Modi praised popular Indian animated series like 'Chhota Bheem' and 'Hanuman' for captivating audiences worldwide. He also noted the country's expanding gaming landscape, calling for creative contributions from the youth.

Highlighting India's self-reliance campaign, Modi illustrated the nation's progress in various sectors including technology and defense, urging citizens to support local innovations and strengthen India as a hub for global innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024