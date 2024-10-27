India's Animation Revolution: A Global Powerhouse in the Making

In his recent Mann Ki Baat radio address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spotlighted the rapid growth of India's animation sector, predicting a revolution that could place India at the forefront of the global industry.

Modi praised popular Indian animated series like 'Chhota Bheem' and 'Hanuman' for captivating audiences worldwide. He also noted the country's expanding gaming landscape, calling for creative contributions from the youth.

Highlighting India's self-reliance campaign, Modi illustrated the nation's progress in various sectors including technology and defense, urging citizens to support local innovations and strengthen India as a hub for global innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)