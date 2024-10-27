Reviving Tradition: UP's Sanskrit Scholarship and Gurukul Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a comprehensive Sanskrit scholarship program at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, aiming to benefit Sanskrit students statewide. The scheme is part of broader efforts to rejuvenate residential Gurukul-style schools and integrate Sanskrit into scientific and technical education sectors.

The Chief Minister emphasized Sanskrit's role as a scientific language, applicable in modern domains like computer science and artificial intelligence. By advocating for its prominence, he criticized previous government negligence towards Sanskrit education, promoting a commitment to its preservation and expansion.

Significant changes in the scholarship scheme include removing previous age restrictions and widening eligibility to all qualified Sanskrit learners. To ensure efficient distribution, students are required to open bank accounts for direct fund transfers. Additionally, Gurukul institutions will receive special support, retaining autonomy in hiring qualified Acharyas and offering free accommodations to students.

(With inputs from agencies.)