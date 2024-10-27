Left Menu

Reviving Tradition: UP's Sanskrit Scholarship and Gurukul Initiative

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a Sanskrit scholarship scheme to support Sanskrit students across the state. The initiative aims to revive Gurukul-style schools, introduce Sanskrit in scientific fields, and expand financial aid. Gurukul institutions will receive support for fostering traditional learning.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 27-10-2024 16:13 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 16:13 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated a comprehensive Sanskrit scholarship program at Sampurnanand Sanskrit University, aiming to benefit Sanskrit students statewide. The scheme is part of broader efforts to rejuvenate residential Gurukul-style schools and integrate Sanskrit into scientific and technical education sectors.

The Chief Minister emphasized Sanskrit's role as a scientific language, applicable in modern domains like computer science and artificial intelligence. By advocating for its prominence, he criticized previous government negligence towards Sanskrit education, promoting a commitment to its preservation and expansion.

Significant changes in the scholarship scheme include removing previous age restrictions and widening eligibility to all qualified Sanskrit learners. To ensure efficient distribution, students are required to open bank accounts for direct fund transfers. Additionally, Gurukul institutions will receive special support, retaining autonomy in hiring qualified Acharyas and offering free accommodations to students.

