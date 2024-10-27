Brewed Connections: Chief Minister's Tea-Making Stint at Chitrakoot

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav surprised locals on Sunday with an impromptu visit to a roadside stall in Chitrakoot, Satna, where he personally brewed tea for bystanders. This unexpected act of hospitality added a unique touch to his temple trip alongside his wife, Seema Yadav.

Yadav reached the stall through a footpath railing and engaged in a lively conversation with the stall owner, Radha. Challenged by a bystander if he had ever made tea for his wife, Yadav humorously remarked, "She is not my sister. I will make tea for my sister," referring to Radha as he began preparing the tea.

Under the watchful guidance of his wife, who advised against adding too much sugar, Yadav continued the tea-making session. He served several cups to an accompanying local BJP MLA and assembled onlookers, including many women. His visit also included a 5-kilometre 'parikrama' of the Shri Kamtanatn Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)