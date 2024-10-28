Shanghai's downtown streets saw an increased police presence over the weekend as authorities sought to minimize Halloween celebrations. The move seemed aimed at preventing a recurrence of last year's festivities when some revelers used costumes to mock socio-economic issues.

This year, constant rain and a noticeable law enforcement presence dampened festivities. Several individuals in costume were reportedly escorted away by police in Zhongshan Park on Friday night, according to Reuters witnesses.

While there was no formal city-wide ban on Halloween, district officials issued notes to businesses urging family-focused celebrations. Jing An district entrepreneurs were specifically asked to avoid costume contests to preserve social order, as per agreements with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)