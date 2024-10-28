Left Menu

Shanghai's Subdued Halloween: A Crackdown Unseen

Shanghai authorities heightened police presence to curtail Halloween festivities, fearing a repeat of past disruptions linked to socio-political satire. Despite no official ban, various measures were taken to encourage conservative celebrations while news of the crackdown spurred discourse on social freedom limits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:27 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:01 IST
Shanghai's Subdued Halloween: A Crackdown Unseen
Representative Image

Shanghai's downtown streets saw an increased police presence over the weekend as authorities sought to minimize Halloween celebrations. The move seemed aimed at preventing a recurrence of last year's festivities when some revelers used costumes to mock socio-economic issues.

This year, constant rain and a noticeable law enforcement presence dampened festivities. Several individuals in costume were reportedly escorted away by police in Zhongshan Park on Friday night, according to Reuters witnesses.

While there was no formal city-wide ban on Halloween, district officials issued notes to businesses urging family-focused celebrations. Jing An district entrepreneurs were specifically asked to avoid costume contests to preserve social order, as per agreements with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024