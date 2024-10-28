Phil Lesh's Legacy: From Grateful Dead to Immortality

Phil Lesh, the legendary bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 84, according to a post on his Instagram. Known for his intricate bass lines, Lesh was pivotal in shaping the band's quintessential sound that captivated a legion of 'Dead Head' fans.

In other news, Beyonce made a rare political appearance at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris, drawing 30,000 attendees. The Grammy-winning artist, a Houston native, demonstrated her political clout alongside former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, lending her support to Harris' campaign.

On the California front, Governor Gavin Newsom plans to raise the film tax credit to $750 million annually. This move aims to attract lost production back to Hollywood's home state, addressing the issues of dwindling tax incentives and rising out-of-state competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)