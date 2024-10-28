Left Menu

Phil Lesh's Legacy: From Grateful Dead to Immortality

Phil Lesh, bassist and founder of the Grateful Dead, passed away at 84. Meanwhile, Beyonce's political involvement is highlighted in Houston, supporting Kamala Harris. California pushes for increased film tax credits to reclaim its filmmaking prominence. Tributes highlight Lesh's influence on the psychedelic rock scene and the cultural landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:31 IST
Phil Lesh's Legacy: From Grateful Dead to Immortality

Phil Lesh, the legendary bassist and founding member of the Grateful Dead, has died at the age of 84, according to a post on his Instagram. Known for his intricate bass lines, Lesh was pivotal in shaping the band's quintessential sound that captivated a legion of 'Dead Head' fans.

In other news, Beyonce made a rare political appearance at a Houston rally for Kamala Harris, drawing 30,000 attendees. The Grammy-winning artist, a Houston native, demonstrated her political clout alongside former Destiny's Child member Kelly Rowland, lending her support to Harris' campaign.

On the California front, Governor Gavin Newsom plans to raise the film tax credit to $750 million annually. This move aims to attract lost production back to Hollywood's home state, addressing the issues of dwindling tax incentives and rising out-of-state competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024