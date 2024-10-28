Left Menu

Nostalgia Rewinds: 'Karan Arjun' Re-Enters Theatres for 30th Anniversary

The iconic 1990s reincarnation drama 'Karan Arjun,' starring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, is set for a theatrical re-release on November 22 to mark its 30th anniversary. Its original release was on January 13, 1995, and it was a box office hit. Director Rakesh Roshan announced the re-release.

  • Country:
  • India

The iconic 1990s reincarnation drama 'Karan Arjun' is set to make a grand return to theatres in celebration of its 30th anniversary. Starring famous duo Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, this beloved film first hit screens on January 13, 1995.

The movie will be re-released on November 22, as announced by director Rakesh Roshan on social media. The cast also includes Raakhee, Mamta Kulkarni, Kajol, and Amrish Puri, contributing to its timeless appeal.

'Karan Arjun' tells the riveting story of two brothers' reincarnation to avenge their father's death. Upon its initial release, the film was a blockbuster, earning Rs 43 crore. Fans can relive this cinematic journey starting November 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)

