Melodic Tapestry: Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal's Harmonious Journey

Indian playback singers Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal reflect on their enduring friendship, tracing back from their initial encounter to their latest collaboration on the track 'Chhaila.' Both share the joys of motherhood and celebrate their musical journey with hopes for future projects together.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:13 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Sunidhi Chauhan and Shreya Ghoshal, two of India's beloved playback singers, have reunited for the new track 'Chhaila.'

Reflecting on their friendship, both singers speak fondly of their shared history, from meeting at music reality shows to parenting.

They anticipate more collaborations, embracing both music and motherhood in their evolving relationship.

