Prince William Recalls Childhood Lessons on Homelessness, Praises Diana's Impact

Prince William recently reflected on cherished childhood memories involving his brother, Prince Harry, and their late mother, Princess Diana, People magazine reported. In a rare public discourse about his brother, William shared a significant recollection that marked the first time in years he discussed Harry publicly.

Featured in the upcoming documentary 'Prince William: We Can End Homelessness,' the Prince of Wales recounted how his mother introduced him to the issue of homelessness. Princess Diana had taken William and Harry to The Passage, a well-known U.K. charity dedicated to assisting those facing homelessness. "My mother took me to The Passage; she took Harry and I both there," William recalled, describing the experience at age 10 or 11. He admitted feeling anxious, unaware of what to anticipate.

William fondly remembered Diana's ability to put everyone at ease, noting her humor and warmth. "I remember thinking that if people don't have homes, they'd be sad, but the environment was surprisingly happy," he recalled. The visit opened his eyes to others' circumstances, changing his perspective. The documentary, airing on October 30 and 31, embarks on a journey with William launching Homewards across the U.K. and exploring the lives of those affected by homelessness.

(With inputs from agencies.)