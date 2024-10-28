Left Menu

Tata Cliq Luxury Launches Bvlgari's Digital Boutique

Tata Cliq Luxury to offer Bvlgari's products via its platform, marking the Italian brand's first digital boutique in India. The e-commerce platform will sell fine jewelry, watches, and leather goods. Additionally, Mumbai hosts a record-breaking AI-focused hackathon, while Smallcase expands into FD product distribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 28-10-2024 21:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 21:24 IST
Tata Cliq Luxury Launches Bvlgari's Digital Boutique
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Cliq Luxury announced the launch of Bvlgari's product range on its platform, introducing the first digital boutique for the famed Italian jeweler in India. The collaboration will see the e-commerce site sell Bvlgari's fine jewelry, watches, and leather goods.

In other news, Mumbai served as the venue for a historic generative artificial intelligence hackathon. Titled 'Mamubaihacks,' the event attracted 1,460 participants, surpassing a comparable event in London, and secured a place in the Guinness Book for its record-breaking attendance.

Meanwhile, Smallcase has ventured into fixed deposit product distribution. The portfolio investing platform partnered with several banks, including Shivalik Bank and South Indian Bank, to offer fixed deposit services to its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024