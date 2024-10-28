Tata Cliq Luxury Launches Bvlgari's Digital Boutique

Tata Cliq Luxury announced the launch of Bvlgari's product range on its platform, introducing the first digital boutique for the famed Italian jeweler in India. The collaboration will see the e-commerce site sell Bvlgari's fine jewelry, watches, and leather goods.

In other news, Mumbai served as the venue for a historic generative artificial intelligence hackathon. Titled 'Mamubaihacks,' the event attracted 1,460 participants, surpassing a comparable event in London, and secured a place in the Guinness Book for its record-breaking attendance.

Meanwhile, Smallcase has ventured into fixed deposit product distribution. The portfolio investing platform partnered with several banks, including Shivalik Bank and South Indian Bank, to offer fixed deposit services to its clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)