Legacy of Faith: Remembering Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I

Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I, the revered spiritual head of the Syrian Christians in India, passed away on Thursday evening at a super specialty hospital in Kochi. He was 95 years old. The authorities of the Syrian Church reported that he breathed his last at exactly 5.21 PM, after a prolonged treatment for age-related illnesses.

Plans for his funeral are underway, with Puthencruz—home to the church's headquarters—set as the venue for his final rites. Church officials are expected to release further details of the ceremony soon.

Catholicos Aboon Mor Baselios Thomas-I was born into the Cheruvillil family of Vadayambadi, near Puthencruz, on July 22, 1929. His spiritual journey began under the mentorship of the late Catholicos Mor Baselios Paulose-II, leading to his ordination as 'Korooyo' in 1952 and full priest 'Kassisso' in 1958. Over the years, he served various congregations and took on significant roles, leaving a lasting impact as a revivalist preacher and organizer.

(With inputs from agencies.)