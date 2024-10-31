Left Menu

Keralappiravi: A Celebration of Inclusivity and Unity

Kerala's leaders celebrate the state's 68th formation day, emphasizing inclusivity, the expansion of Malayalam, and unity among Keralites worldwide. Governor Khan, CM Vijayan, and Speaker Shamseer highlight achievements in human development and call for continued progress despite challenges posed by central policies and opposition. Unity remains key to overcoming adversity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-10-2024 21:14 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The 68th formation day of Kerala, known as Keralappiravi, sees leaders extending warm wishes to Keralites globally. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer emphasize inclusivity and unity in their messages.

Governor Khan calls for expanding the use of Malayalam, while CM Vijayan criticizes anti-Kerala central policies and urges unity for the state's development. He stresses the importance of overcoming hurdles and achieving progress in sectors like agriculture, jobs, and waste management.

Assembly Speaker Shamseer highlights Kerala's resistance to communalism and extremism, attributing unity as the reason for overcoming natural disasters. The leaders' messages encourage Keralites to work together for sustainable and equitable growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

