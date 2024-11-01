Diwali Devastation: Firecrackers Spark Chaos and Destruction

On Diwali night, a wave of fire incidents triggered by firecrackers left eight people with burn injuries and reduced six vehicles to ashes. In a statement released on Friday, officials confirmed 57 separate blaze reports occurred throughout the city.

While thankfully, no lives were lost in these incidents, property damage was substantial, amounting to several lakhs of rupees. Of the injured, five individuals are currently receiving treatment at a civil hospital, while three severely affected individuals were transferred to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital, according to a senior official.

Most fires were reported in areas with accumulated garbage, but they also struck two houses, a warehouse, a Mother Dairy booth, and a salon. Efforts to contain the damage included deploying response vehicles to strategic locations. In Rewari, a separate series of six firecracker-related blazes erupted, incurring heavy losses.

(With inputs from agencies.)