Singham Again Roars with Record-Breaking Diwali Box Office Success

Ajay Devgn's 'Singham Again' storms the box office with a massive Rs 43.70 crore opening, dominating Diwali weekend. Featuring a star-studded cast, the film is hailed as a must-see. Ajay's family, including Kajol and kids, support the movie, boosting its soaring success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:33 IST
Ajay Devgn and his family (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ajay Devgn's latest blockbuster, 'Singham Again', has delivered a knockout performance at the box office, grossing an impressive Rs 43.70 crore on its opening day. Released on November 1, the film has seen full houses across the country during the bustling Diwali weekend.

In a heartwarming show of support, Ajay's family, including his wife Kajol, son Yug, and daughter Nysa, attended a screening of the film. Captured by paparazzi, Nysa encouraged photographers to watch the movie, further underlining the family's endorsement. On social media, she shared a still from the film, applauding her father as "your fav hero's fav hero," to which Ajay affectionately responded, "Your hero always."

According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film directed by Rohit Shetty, marked a historic opening for Diwali. Jyoti Deshpande, President of Media and Content Business at RIL, praised the film's success, noting that it fulfilled the promise of providing a grand, family-friendly entertainment experience. 'Singham Again' features a stellar ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Salman Khan in a special cameo. The film's performance has contributed to an all-time high box office day in Indian cinema history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

