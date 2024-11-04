Left Menu

James Van Der Beek's Courageous Battle: Confronting Colorectal Cancer

James Van Der Beek, known from 'Dawson's Creek', reveals his private battle with colorectal cancer. The 47-year-old actor is optimistic about recovery, supported by family. An unexpected tabloid leak prompted his announcement. Van Der Beek participates in 'The Real Full Monty' to raise cancer awareness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 04-11-2024 12:58 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 12:58 IST
James Van Der Beek
  • Country:
  • United States

Veteran actor James Van Der Beek, a familiar face from 'Dawson's Creek', has disclosed his personal battle with colorectal cancer, a diagnosis he has managed privately until now.

Despite an unwelcome leak to the press, Van Der Beek, 47, expressed optimism about his health journey, emphasizing the support from his family. The actor plans to shed light on his experience on his terms, advocating increased cancer awareness.

In a move to further promote cancer testing and research, Van Der Beek is set to participate in 'The Real Full Monty', a special event focusing on awareness for prostate, testicular, and colorectal cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

