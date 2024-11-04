Ariana Grande Embraces 'Wicked' Challenge Amid Fan Skepticism

Ariana Grande has acknowledged the varied reactions among her fans regarding her role as Galinda Upland in the eagerly awaited film adaptation of 'Wicked'. A fervent admirer of the Broadway classic, Grande is well aware of the tremendous expectations surrounding her casting in such an iconic role, according to Deadline.

During an appearance on the 'Sentimental Men' podcast, as reported by Deadline, Grande discussed her experience auditioning for director Jon M. Chu's film, emphasizing the challenge of delivering a performance that resonates with 'Wicked' fans. She expressed the importance of earning her place, stating, 'It's fun to have the challenge of reframing people's perception and doing the work to earn your way back into the other spaces.'

Beginning her journey in musical theater at the age of eight, Grande understands the high standards set by the fandom. She admitted to feeling initial nerves about the expectations others might have regarding her performance. Moreover, she pointed out that many fans may not realize the extensive preparation she has undergone for the role.

In a reflection on her own initial skepticism as a fan, she candidly acknowledged, 'Going off of 'Side to Side', I probably would've questioned my casting too.' This honesty underscores her empathy towards fan concerns.

'Wicked', the film adaptation directed by Jon M. Chu and starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, takes its inspiration from the beloved Broadway hit. It is slated to premiere its first part on November 22, 2024, followed by the second installment on November 21, 2025.

