Saint-Sulpice Shines: Paris' Historic Church Becomes a Dazzling Canvas

The Saint-Sulpice church in Paris comes alive with 'Paris Cœur de Lumières', a 360-degree video projection show featuring cutting-edge technology, actors, and historical narratives. The display, combining digital and live performances, transforms the church's vast interior into a breathtaking fusion of art, history, and innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Paris | Updated: 05-11-2024 21:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 21:36 IST
  • Country:
  • France

The Saint-Sulpice church in Paris has been illuminated anew with a spectacular show called 'Paris Cœur de Lumières'. This dazzling display uses 360-degree video projections to bring the historic church to life, surpassing the grandeur of even the famed Notre Dame.

Through the use of cutting-edge technology, including a laser scan to reconstruct the space in three dimensions, and advanced video mapping, director Damien Fontaine has transformed the sprawling interior into a digital stage. Over 45 projectors present a mosaic of images, creating a unified visual experience that tells the rich history of the Saint-Germain district.

A cast of over 350 performers and volunteers, clad in historical costumes, enacts scenes from French history, offering an immersive blend of personal and political narratives. This spectacle reflects a broader trend of using light technology in Paris to highlight historic sites and enrich the cultural fabric of the city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

