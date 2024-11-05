Sharda Sinha: The Voice of Folk Music and Cultural Legacy

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha died Tuesday night after battling multiple myeloma. Known as the 'Bihar Kokila', her musical legacy spans over five decades and is deeply associated with the Chhath Puja, a significant festival in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Sinha's career highlighted the richness of Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi folk music, transcending regional boundaries and bringing traditional tunes to mainstream audiences. Her contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan.

Aside from her folk music, Sinha's legacy includes notable Bollywood songs. Mourned by admirers worldwide, she remained a dedicated cultural ambassador until her last days, impacting cultural expressions globally and locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)