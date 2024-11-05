Left Menu

Sharda Sinha: The Voice of Folk Music and Cultural Legacy

Sharda Sinha, a celebrated folk singer from Bihar, passed away at age 72. Her voice, deeply entwined with the Chhath festival, made her a cultural icon across India. Known as the 'Bihar Kokila,' she was recognized for her contributions to folk music, earning prestigious awards like the Padma Bhushan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2024 23:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2024 23:10 IST
Sharda Sinha: The Voice of Folk Music and Cultural Legacy
Sharda Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned folk singer Sharda Sinha died Tuesday night after battling multiple myeloma. Known as the 'Bihar Kokila', her musical legacy spans over five decades and is deeply associated with the Chhath Puja, a significant festival in Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.

Sinha's career highlighted the richness of Maithili, Bhojpuri, and Magahi folk music, transcending regional boundaries and bringing traditional tunes to mainstream audiences. Her contributions were recognized with numerous accolades, including the Padma Bhushan.

Aside from her folk music, Sinha's legacy includes notable Bollywood songs. Mourned by admirers worldwide, she remained a dedicated cultural ambassador until her last days, impacting cultural expressions globally and locally.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024