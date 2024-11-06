Foundation of Periyar Library and Science Centre Laid by Tamil Nadu CM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated the construction of the Periyar Library and Science Centre in Anuparpalayam, a project poised to bolster educational resources in the region. The new eight-storey library will cover two lakh square feet and come at a cost of Rs 300 crore.

Named in honor of the renowned rationalist leader Periyar E V Ramasamy, it follows the establishment of the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and the Kalaignar Centenary Library in Madurai. This further underscores Tamil Nadu's commitment to promoting education and preserving cultural heritage.

The Chief Minister also praised Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji for his dedication to regional development. Despite facing numerous challenges, Balaji's efforts have been pivotal in fostering advancement in the area, which Stalin acknowledged during the event.

