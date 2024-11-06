Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation in Food, Travel, and Lifestyle

In an exciting announcement from Mumbai, Zee Zest, India's premier lifestyle platform, has unveiled the third edition of its Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025. This esteemed event seeks to honor trailblazing innovators redefining the realms of food, travel, and lifestyle.

With a grand invitation to pioneering businesses—including luxury resorts, boutique hotels, fine dining establishments, and vibrant nightlife destinations—the awards feature 40 dynamic categories. Each entry will undergo meticulous evaluation by a panel of industry luminaries, alongside a public voting component that empowers consumer voices.

Nominations are open until November 30, 2024, offering a unique spotlight for diverse establishments. Zee Zest's Rishi Parekh highlights this as a crucial platform for recognizing the exceptional contributions that influence industry standards and pave new creative paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)