Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025: Celebrating Innovation in Food, Travel, and Lifestyle

Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025 recognizes visionary establishments in food, travel, and lifestyle. With 40 categories, the event invites luxury resorts, hotels, fine dining, and nightlife venues to showcase their innovations. Entries run from October 15 to November 30, with winners chosen by experts and public votes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 14:38 IST
In an exciting announcement from Mumbai, Zee Zest, India's premier lifestyle platform, has unveiled the third edition of its Zee Zest Unlimit Awards 2025. This esteemed event seeks to honor trailblazing innovators redefining the realms of food, travel, and lifestyle.

With a grand invitation to pioneering businesses—including luxury resorts, boutique hotels, fine dining establishments, and vibrant nightlife destinations—the awards feature 40 dynamic categories. Each entry will undergo meticulous evaluation by a panel of industry luminaries, alongside a public voting component that empowers consumer voices.

Nominations are open until November 30, 2024, offering a unique spotlight for diverse establishments. Zee Zest's Rishi Parekh highlights this as a crucial platform for recognizing the exceptional contributions that influence industry standards and pave new creative paths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

