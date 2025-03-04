Reviving Coastal Karnataka: Nightlife Vision for Tourism Expansion
The Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, D K Shivakumar, emphasized the need to develop nightlife in the coastal region to boost tourism. He urged legislators to propose improvements and promised discussions with the Tourism Minister. Enhancing tourism via policy changes and infrastructure development was highlighted to retain local talent and attract investments.
- Country:
- India
In a move to boost tourism in coastal Karnataka, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar highlighted the lack of nightlife as a significant barrier to the region's full potential. Addressing legislators, Shivakumar expressed the need for a strategic proposal to enhance the area's evening life, which he believes could elevate tourism activities.
Shivakumar, alongside State Tourism Minister H K Patil, is planning to meet with MLAs from coastal districts to strategize on tourism development. Despite the region's potential, young talents often migrate due to insufficient entertainment options. Shivakumar pointed to the lack of evening attractions as a key reason for this trend, urging a collaborative legislative effort to address the issue.
With the newly drafted Karnataka Tourism Policy (2024-29) focusing on coastal tourism, the government plans expansive infrastructure projects, including the possible introduction of seaplane facilities. The policy aims to transform the region by identifying 40 nodes for development along the 320 km coastline, promising a significant tourism boom upon their completion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
