Tragic Drowning at Obra Dam During Chhath Festival

In a tragic incident during the Chhath Puja festival, a woman drowned after slipping into deep water at Obra Dam, located in the Chopan area, on Wednesday.

Malti Devi, 30, from Bagbaisa village, was bathing as part of the ritual when she lost her footing, leading to her drowning. Despite being warned about non-designated areas like Obra Dam, people continue to take risks.

Officials informed that multiple advisories were disseminated by village heads and other media, cautioning against using non-designated areas. In response, authorities have increased patrols to prevent further accidents.

