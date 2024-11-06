Left Menu

Tragic Drowning at Obra Dam During Chhath Festival

Malti Devi, a 30-year-old woman, tragically drowned while participating in Chhath Puja rituals at Obra Dam, despite the area's non-designation as a Chhath Ghat. Authorities are emphasizing safety by deploying patrols and issuing advisories to avoid non-designated spots during the festival.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sonbhadra | Updated: 06-11-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 06-11-2024 22:40 IST
Tragic Drowning at Obra Dam During Chhath Festival
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident during the Chhath Puja festival, a woman drowned after slipping into deep water at Obra Dam, located in the Chopan area, on Wednesday.

Malti Devi, 30, from Bagbaisa village, was bathing as part of the ritual when she lost her footing, leading to her drowning. Despite being warned about non-designated areas like Obra Dam, people continue to take risks.

Officials informed that multiple advisories were disseminated by village heads and other media, cautioning against using non-designated areas. In response, authorities have increased patrols to prevent further accidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

Turkish Businessman's Arrest: Unmasking the Oil Sanctions Evasion

 United States
2
Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

Trump Campaign Claims Early Voting Momentum

 United States
3
Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

Final Sprint in Battlegrounds: Harris vs. Trump Showdown

 United States
4
Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

Musk's Million-Dollar Voter Sweepstakes Faces Legal Scrutiny

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024