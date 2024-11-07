Left Menu

Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion and Death Threats Amidst Ongoing Investigation

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat coupled with a demand for Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai police report that the threat, linked to previous menaces against other actors, has led to the filing of an extortion case. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 07-11-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 14:23 IST
Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion and Death Threats Amidst Ongoing Investigation
Shah Rukh Khan (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Shah Rukh Khan, a prominent figure in Bollywood, is under threat after receiving an extortion demand for Rs 50 lakh, according to Mumbai police records revealed on Thursday.

This threat is reportedly associated with a series of similar attacks aimed at fellow actor Salman Khan, possibly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Bandra police station documented the threat, and while no arrests have yet been made, police teams have been dispatched to various locations to advance the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

Trump Triumphs Again: Indiana Remains Loyal

 United States
2
Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

Georgia Voter Trends: A Deep Dive into Exit Poll Insights

 Global
3
Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

Trump Secures Kentucky Victory for Third Time

 United States
4
Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

Kamala Harris Clinches Democratic Victory in Vermont

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data-Driven Workforce Solutions: Trentino's Model for Skills Matching Success

Financial Inclusion Through Technology: UNDP’s Vision for Mobile Wallets in Africa

Fast-Tracking Biodiversity Action: How AI is Transforming Policy Alignment for Nature’s Future

From Risk to Resilience: How Youth are Shaping the Future of Climate and Security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024