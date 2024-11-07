Shah Rukh Khan Faces Extortion and Death Threats Amidst Ongoing Investigation
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan received a death threat coupled with a demand for Rs 50 lakh. Mumbai police report that the threat, linked to previous menaces against other actors, has led to the filing of an extortion case. Investigations are ongoing, with no arrests made yet.
Shah Rukh Khan, a prominent figure in Bollywood, is under threat after receiving an extortion demand for Rs 50 lakh, according to Mumbai police records revealed on Thursday.
This threat is reportedly associated with a series of similar attacks aimed at fellow actor Salman Khan, possibly linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Bandra police station documented the threat, and while no arrests have yet been made, police teams have been dispatched to various locations to advance the investigation.
