Wamiqa Gabbi Teams Up with Siddhant Chaturvedi for New Film in Goa

Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is currently filming in Goa with Siddhant Chaturvedi for a project directed by Vikas Bahl. Alongside them is veteran star Jaya Bachchan. Meanwhile, Wamiqa's upcoming film 'Baby John' with Varun Dhawan, a gripping action drama, has also generated buzz with its recently released teaser.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2024 20:56 IST | Created: 07-11-2024 20:56 IST
Actor Wamiqa Gabbi (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actress Wamiqa Gabbi is in Goa filming an untitled project alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Vikas Bahl, known for hits like 'Queen' and 'Super 30'. The film's production also features veteran actress Jaya Bachchan, although further details remain under wraps.

On Instagram, Wamiqa shared a snapshot from her first day on set, captioned with the hashtags #Day1 #NewBeginnings #Goa. This post marks the beginning of what promises to be an intriguing new venture for the young actress.

Adding to her busy schedule, Wamiqa stars opposite Varun Dhawan in 'Baby John', billed as a mass action drama with profound emotional layers. Dhawan, playing a tough police officer and single father, is joined by Keerthy Suresh and Jackie Shroff, who assumes a pivotal antagonistic role in the film that has already started to capture audience interest with its teaser.

(With inputs from agencies.)

