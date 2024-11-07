Sun-Kissed Devotion: Chhath Puja Unites Delhi Amidst Rising Concerns

Thousands of devotees gathered at various ghats in Delhi to celebrate the third day of Chhath Puja, honoring the setting sun with traditional Sandhya Arghya rituals. The festival holds deep significance for Delhi's Purvanchali community, drawing participation across political lines.

Despite a Delhi High Court ruling prohibiting Chhath rituals at the Yamuna due to severe pollution, adherents continued their celebrations at alternative ghats. AAP leader Atishi and former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal attended, with Kejriwal noting that the number of ghats has risen significantly from previous years.

BJP leaders also joined the festivities. MP Bansuri Swaraj and Manoj Tiwari voiced their hopes for continued divine blessings amid restrictions. Chhath Puja's growing political importance is underscored by the upcoming assembly elections, as Purvanchalis form a substantial part of Delhi's electorate.

(With inputs from agencies.)