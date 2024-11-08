Left Menu

Shaq's Legacy: Carrying Forward Muhammad Ali's Torch

Shaquille O'Neal aspires to continue Muhammad Ali's legacy through philanthropic efforts, honored at the Muhammad Ali Center for supporting underserved youth. O'Neal admires Ali's activism and emulates his spirit in his philanthropic mission, influenced by his mother and the Boys & Girls Club of America.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-11-2024 05:29 IST | Created: 08-11-2024 05:29 IST
Shaquille O'Neal

Shaquille O'Neal hopes to continue the legacy of the late Muhammad Ali, as the retired NBA champion uses his fame to advance his charitable work. O'Neal is set to be honored at the Muhammad Ali Center for supporting underserved youth, a cause close to the late boxing great's ideals, according to Ali's widow, Lonnie.

O'Neal's relationship with the Ali family dates back to the early 1990s. He credits Ali as an inspiration, striving to emulate the boxing legend's political activism and compassionate nature. "Everything I've tried to do I've patterned after the great Muhammad Ali," O'Neal shared.

The awards dinner serves as a fundraiser for the center, aiming to promote social justice and inspire generations. With over 100,000 visitors annually, the center looks to further embody Ali's legacy in its next two decades, while celebrating its 20th anniversary next year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

