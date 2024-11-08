Singham Fever: Ajay Devgn's Cop Saga Thrills Audiences

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn has expressed heartfelt gratitude for the immense love and appreciation he has received from audiences for his role in 'Singham Again'. The film sees Devgn reprising his portrayal of the iconic police officer Bajirao Singham, a character he has previously played in 2011 and 2014.

The film is experiencing exceptional box office success with Ajay reflecting on how the 'Singham' franchise has shifted the narrative of police representation in Bollywood cinema. 'I am thankful to the audience for their love. Historically, police were often depicted negatively in films. 'Singham' and 'Gangaajal' helped pivot this portrayal to one of idealism, subsequently igniting a trend of positively depicted law enforcement,' he remarked.

'Singham Again' includes a star-studded cast with Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, and Deepika Padukone. Released during Diwali amid a face-off with Kartik Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3', the film has collected a massive Rs 186.60 crore, bolstered by Arjun Kapoor's laudable villain role and Salman Khan's noteworthy cameo appearance.

(With inputs from agencies.)