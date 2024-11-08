Revamped Ministry Boosts Tribal Welfare at Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav

In a significant boost to tribal welfare, the Union Ministry for Tribal Affairs, led by Jual Oram, announced a revamped budget at the Purvottar Aadi Mahotsav on Friday. The budget increase aims to support welfare schemes intended for tribal communities.

Speaking at the festival's inauguration, Oram detailed that Rs 3.5 lakh-crore will be allocated this year to enhance tribal upliftment, with plans to construct 25,000 km of roads in tribal-dominated areas. The festival, a national celebration of tribal craft, culture, cuisine, and commerce, runs for eight days.

Assam Tribal Affairs Minister Ranoj Pegu emphasized the importance of market linkages for tribal products. More than 200 tribal artisans from the northeastern states are participating. The event, organized by the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and TRIFED, features 104 stalls showcasing tribal handicrafts, art, and jewellery.

(With inputs from agencies.)