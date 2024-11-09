Left Menu

Grammy Evolution: New Genres, Surprising Nominations, and Technology's Influence in 2025

The 2025 Grammy Awards are set to offer a fresh perspective on music honors, with Beyoncé leading 11 nominations. Diverse genres dominate, featuring country influences from artists like Post Malone. AI innovation is highlighted with The Beatles' 'Now and Then.' Notable surprises and omissions include K-pop and Latin music snubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 09-11-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 09-11-2024 12:31 IST
The 2025 Grammy Awards promise to be a groundbreaking event as Beyoncé tops nominations with 11, pushing her career tally to an unprecedented 99. A broad spectrum of genres characterizes this year's contenders, reflecting the evolving musical landscape.

Country music is experiencing a notable transformation, merging with various genres. This shift is evidenced by nominations for artists like Post Malone and first-time nominee Shaboozey. However, traditionalists like Cody Johnson and Luke Combs didn't make the list.

Technological advancements are also at the forefront, with The Beatles' last song 'Now and Then,' enhanced through AI, contending for record of the year. The event continues to face criticism for overlooking Latin and K-pop music despite their global impact.

