Ram Gopal Varma Faces Legal Heat Over Social Media Posts

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has found himself in legal hot water following allegations of posting controversial content featuring Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, on social media platforms.

The police in Prakasam district have registered a case based on a complaint by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam. Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah has confirmed that the case falls under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and stated, "An investigation into the allegations has been launched."

The social media posts in question were allegedly part of the promotional campaign for Varma's latest film, 'Vyuham.' The complaint against the acclaimed director, who is famous for films like 'Rangeela,' 'Company,' and 'Satya,' was reportedly lodged on Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)