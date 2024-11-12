Left Menu

Ram Gopal Varma Faces Legal Heat Over Social Media Posts

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is embroiled in a legal tussle for allegedly posting controversial content involving TDP leaders, including the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister. A complaint was filed by a TDP official, prompting a police investigation under the IT Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-11-2024 10:00 IST | Created: 12-11-2024 10:00 IST
Ram Gopal Varma Faces Legal Heat Over Social Media Posts
Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma (Image source: X/@RGVzoomin). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has found himself in legal hot water following allegations of posting controversial content featuring Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders, such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, his son Nara Lokesh, and daughter-in-law Brahmani, on social media platforms.

The police in Prakasam district have registered a case based on a complaint by TDP Mandal secretary Ramalingam. Sub-inspector Siva Ramaiah has confirmed that the case falls under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act and stated, "An investigation into the allegations has been launched."

The social media posts in question were allegedly part of the promotional campaign for Varma's latest film, 'Vyuham.' The complaint against the acclaimed director, who is famous for films like 'Rangeela,' 'Company,' and 'Satya,' was reportedly lodged on Sunday night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

Lockie Ferguson's Hat-Trick Leads New Zealand to Epic T20 Win

 Global
2
Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

Diplomacy and Strength: Zelenskiy's Vision for Ukraine's Peace

 Global
3
Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Demands

Senate GOP Leadership Race Intensifies Amid Trump's Recess Appointment Deman...

 United States
4
Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

Call to Halt Saudi Arabia's 2034 World Cup Bid Over Human Rights Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global FDI Wavers Amid Economic Pressures: UNCTAD Report Reveals 2024 Trends

Bangladesh’s Path to Digital Trade: A Bold Push Toward Cross-Border Paperless Transformation by 2030

Water Safety for All: WHO and IWA’s Proactive Approach to Clean Drinking Water

Unlocking Climate Finance: The World Bank’s Blueprint for Carbon Market Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024