Walong Day: Honoring the Brave in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh's governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, paid homage on Thursday to the valiant soldiers of the Indian armed forces for their gallantry during the 1962 Sino-India War.

Addressing the grand finale of the month-long Walong Day celebrations in Anjaw district, Parnaik emphasized the courage and sacrifices made by soldiers in the war. He praised their unwavering dedication to India's sovereignty as a lasting inspiration for future generations.

The ceremony included tributes at the Walong War Memorial, felicitation of veterans, their kin, and local collaborators of the war efforts. Traditional dances by Mishmi and Meyor communities, martial art displays by Indian Army troops, and the NE Warriors Team, enriched the commemoration.

