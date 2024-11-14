Left Menu

Walong Day: Honoring the Brave in Arunachal Pradesh

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik honored the bravery of Indian soldiers during the 1962 Sino-India War at the grand finale of Walong Day celebrations. Participants included veterans and schoolchildren, emphasizing the importance of remembering sacrifices and inspiring future generations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 14-11-2024 19:43 IST | Created: 14-11-2024 19:43 IST
Walong Day: Honoring the Brave in Arunachal Pradesh
  • Country:
  • India

Arunachal Pradesh's governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, paid homage on Thursday to the valiant soldiers of the Indian armed forces for their gallantry during the 1962 Sino-India War.

Addressing the grand finale of the month-long Walong Day celebrations in Anjaw district, Parnaik emphasized the courage and sacrifices made by soldiers in the war. He praised their unwavering dedication to India's sovereignty as a lasting inspiration for future generations.

The ceremony included tributes at the Walong War Memorial, felicitation of veterans, their kin, and local collaborators of the war efforts. Traditional dances by Mishmi and Meyor communities, martial art displays by Indian Army troops, and the NE Warriors Team, enriched the commemoration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024