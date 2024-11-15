Mechanical Elephant Revolution in Kerala Temples: A Compassionate Move

The Edayar Sree Vadakkumbad Shiva Vishnu Temple has received a unique gift from PETA India and actor Vedhika - a life-size mechanical elephant. Named 'Vadakkumbad Sankaranarayanan', the mechanical elephant symbolizes the temple's commitment to avoiding the use of live elephants in ceremonies, emphasizing compassion and conservation.

The installation ceremony, coinciding with Children's Day, was officiated by child actor Sreepath Yan. Enthusiastic about the project, Yan remarked that the elephant resembles a real one. PETA India believes this innovation will allow elephants to live freely in their natural habitats without the stress of temple life.

In Kerala, this is the fourth mechanical elephant introduced by PETA to facilitate cruelty-free temple ceremonies. Temple president K Narayanan Namboothiri expressed pride in hosting this compassionate venture. PETA India highlights that captive elephants have caused numerous fatalities in Kerala, urging all religious venues to consider mechanical alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)