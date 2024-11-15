Left Menu

Quiet Rebellion: Activists Turn to Art Amid Stricter COP29 Rules

At the COP29 summit in Baku, activists faced increased restrictions on protests, with security concerns forcing them to go underground. Despite limitations, they utilized art to creatively express demands for climate justice, while navigating the challenges of stricter regulations on demonstrations and naming specific countries or individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Baku | Updated: 15-11-2024 12:33 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 12:04 IST
Quiet Rebellion: Activists Turn to Art Amid Stricter COP29 Rules
International summit Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Azerbaijan

In the quiet expanses of the Baku Olympic stadium, activists employed art to amplify their message at COP29, casting a banner demanding financial action against climate change. Despite reduced visibility, their efforts spotlight the struggles faced in reaching decision-makers at this critical climate summit.

Bianca Castro, a seasoned activist, voiced frustration over increasing constraints on protests and the necessity for creative expression in restricted spaces. The UN climate change body acknowledged these actions occurred in a controlled environment, highlighting the tension between organizers and demonstrators aiming to make their voices heard.

As COP29 emphasizes finance, Global South voices remain pivotal in negotiations. Activists have circumvented rules against naming countries by crafting visually arresting symbols, such as a significant snake installation, to convey their demands. Despite the limitations, activists remain resolute in their mission to advocate for climate justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relations

Biden and Xi's Strategic Dialogue: Navigating the Future of US-China Relatio...

 United States
2
FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

FBI Raids Polymarket CEO's Home Amid Election Bet Controversy

 Global
3
Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

Legal Battle: Which? Challenges Apple's iCloud Practices

 United Kingdom
4
Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

Sri Lanka's Election: A Decisive Moment in Economic Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Rising Costs Deepen Poverty in Côte d'Ivoire and Impact Families

From Waste to Savings: How Subtle Reminders are Shaping Sustainable Workplaces

A New Growth Path for Rwanda: Private Sector, Resilience, and Inclusive Development

Safeguarding Sri Lanka’s Coastal Economy: A Path to Resilient Fisheries and Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024