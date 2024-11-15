Quiet Rebellion: Activists Turn to Art Amid Stricter COP29 Rules
At the COP29 summit in Baku, activists faced increased restrictions on protests, with security concerns forcing them to go underground. Despite limitations, they utilized art to creatively express demands for climate justice, while navigating the challenges of stricter regulations on demonstrations and naming specific countries or individuals.
In the quiet expanses of the Baku Olympic stadium, activists employed art to amplify their message at COP29, casting a banner demanding financial action against climate change. Despite reduced visibility, their efforts spotlight the struggles faced in reaching decision-makers at this critical climate summit.
Bianca Castro, a seasoned activist, voiced frustration over increasing constraints on protests and the necessity for creative expression in restricted spaces. The UN climate change body acknowledged these actions occurred in a controlled environment, highlighting the tension between organizers and demonstrators aiming to make their voices heard.
As COP29 emphasizes finance, Global South voices remain pivotal in negotiations. Activists have circumvented rules against naming countries by crafting visually arresting symbols, such as a significant snake installation, to convey their demands. Despite the limitations, activists remain resolute in their mission to advocate for climate justice.
