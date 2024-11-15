Left Menu

Conan O'Brien Set to Host Oscars: A Legendary Comedy Lineage Continues

Conan O'Brien will host the Oscars for the first time on March 2, 2025, aired on ABC. With experience emceeing the Emmys and the White House Correspondents' Dinner, he joins a roster of iconic comedy figures like Johnny Carson and Chris Rock. O'Brien is renowned for his late-night talk shows.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 15-11-2024 19:20 IST | Created: 15-11-2024 19:20 IST
In a move to ensure laughter and charm, Conan O'Brien has been announced as the host for the Oscars, set to air on March 2, 2025, on ABC. This marks his first venture as the master of ceremonies for the prestigious awards ceremony.

O'Brien shared his excitement in a statement, humorously tying his hosting announcement with Taco Bell's newest menu item. Known for his successful stints hosting late-night titans like 'The Tonight Show,' O'Brien's comedic pedigree positions him among previous Oscar hosts such as Billy Crystal and Chris Rock.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from industry figures, with Disney Television Group's president praising O'Brien's inclusion in the elite roster of humorous figures who've graced the Oscar stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

