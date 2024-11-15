Conan O'Brien Set to Host Oscars: A Legendary Comedy Lineage Continues

In a move to ensure laughter and charm, Conan O'Brien has been announced as the host for the Oscars, set to air on March 2, 2025, on ABC. This marks his first venture as the master of ceremonies for the prestigious awards ceremony.

O'Brien shared his excitement in a statement, humorously tying his hosting announcement with Taco Bell's newest menu item. Known for his successful stints hosting late-night titans like 'The Tonight Show,' O'Brien's comedic pedigree positions him among previous Oscar hosts such as Billy Crystal and Chris Rock.

The announcement was met with enthusiasm from industry figures, with Disney Television Group's president praising O'Brien's inclusion in the elite roster of humorous figures who've graced the Oscar stage.

