Tragic Losses Shadow Kartik Purnima Celebrations in Odisha

The annual Kartik Purnima festivities in Odisha turned tragic on Friday, with five children tragically drowning in separate incidents. The children, participating in the traditional 'Boita Bandana' ritual of floating miniature boats, were aged between five and 12 years.

In Balasore, two young girls drowned in a pond at Panishapada village. Identified as the daughters of Dilip Kumar Das and Manas Nanda, the girls ventured to collect miniature boats in the absence of their families. Their bodies were later recovered by authorities, the police reported. Another incident in the area saw a three-year-old boy become a drowning victim in Saundia village.

Cuttack district experienced a similar tragedy, with the son of Pradipta Bhoi drowning while retrieving boats in Karamuan village. Meanwhile, in Malkangiri, 12-year-old Sabitri Hantal slipped into deep water and drowned while attempting to collect coins from the miniature boats. Despite speedy medical attention, she was declared dead.

(With inputs from agencies.)