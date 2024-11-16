Zack Snyder and Netflix Reunite for LAPD Action Thriller

Hollywood filmmaker Zack Snyder is teaming up with Netflix once more for a highly-anticipated action film. The project, currently untitled, will center on the challenges and moral complexities faced by an elite team in the Los Angeles Police Department.

Snyder will co-write the screenplay with Kurt Johnstad, known for cinematic achievements such as '300' and 'Atomic Blonde'. A recurring theme in Snyder's collaborations, the project showcases his commitment to high-stakes storytelling and deep partnerships within the industry.

Produced by Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, and Wesley Coller through their production company, Stone Quarry, this film adds another chapter to the fruitful relationship between Snyder and Netflix, who have previously collaborated on 'Rebel Moon' and 'Army of the Dead'.

