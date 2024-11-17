Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses

A camera attendant named Vineet Kumar Mandal died from electrocution on the sets of the TV show 'Anupamaa'. The All India Cine Workers Association blames lack of safety measures and a police FIR has been filed. The producers have not commented, and the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2024 15:52 IST | Created: 17-11-2024 15:52 IST
Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses
  • Country:
  • India

A camera attendant on the popular TV show 'Anupamaa' tragically passed away earlier this week due to electrocution, as reported by the All India Cine Workers Association. The incident has raised questions about safety measures on film sets.

The show, headlined by Rupali Ganguly and produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi, continued production even after the incident, according to AICWA President Suresh Gupta. The police have launched an investigation and filed an FIR against the electrical contractor for alleged negligence.

The producers have not responded to requests for comments. Vineet Kumar Mandal's death underscores the urgent need for better safety protocols in the film industry, with AICWA emphasizing compensation rules for on-set fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

Texas Judge Blocks Biden's Overtime Pay Rule Expansion

 India
2
End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

End of an Era: Russia Suspends Gas Supplies via Ukraine to Europe

 Global
3
Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

Arrest in Argentina: Cache of Vintage Nazi Weapons Seized

 Global
4
Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Strains

Diplomatic Tensions: Biden Meets with Asian Allies Amid Rising Regional Stra...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Charting China's Path to Sustainable Economic Growth Amid Structural Challenges

Greening the Economy: How Uzbekistan is Aligning Policy, Finance, and Innovation

From Illness to Poverty: Climate Change’s Disproportionate Burden on LMICs

Shifting Gender Norms and Economic Patterns in Family Income Inequality

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024