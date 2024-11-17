Tragedy Strikes 'Anupamaa' Set: Camera Attendant's Fatal Accident Highlights Safety Lapses

A camera attendant on the popular TV show 'Anupamaa' tragically passed away earlier this week due to electrocution, as reported by the All India Cine Workers Association. The incident has raised questions about safety measures on film sets.

The show, headlined by Rupali Ganguly and produced by Rajan and Deepa Shahi, continued production even after the incident, according to AICWA President Suresh Gupta. The police have launched an investigation and filed an FIR against the electrical contractor for alleged negligence.

The producers have not responded to requests for comments. Vineet Kumar Mandal's death underscores the urgent need for better safety protocols in the film industry, with AICWA emphasizing compensation rules for on-set fatalities.

