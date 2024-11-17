Left Menu

The Eternal Flow of Literature: Insights from Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay

Renowned Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay likens literature to a flowing river, enduring through time despite the mortality of its creators. At the 10th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Samman, he emphasized literature's timeless impact and the need for literary enthusiasts in an era dominated by social media.

In a profound analogy, revered Bengali author Sirshendu Mukhopadhyay compared literature to an unending river, stating that while authors and poets may not live forever, their works will endure the passage of time and remain influential.

Addressing attendees at the 10th Apeejay Bangla Sahitya Samman, Mukhopadhyay shared insights into the enduring nature of literature and the essential role of writers and poets. The event, which concluded on Sunday, celebrated the vibrancy and impact of Bengali literature.

Joined by eminent poet Subodh Sarkar, Mukhopadhyay highlighted the absence of contemporary movements for literature and arts, urging aspiring writers to embrace their craft, which holds significant value in today's digital age. The three-day festival featured a wide array of topics, including children's literature, politics, and cinema, among others.

(With inputs from agencies.)

