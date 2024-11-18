Celebrating Icons: Quincy Jones Receives Posthumous Honorary Oscar

Just weeks after his passing at the age of 91, Quincy Jones, the legendary music producer and composer, was honored with an honorary Oscar by Hollywood's film academy. The award was presented during the annual Governors Awards ceremony, a star-studded event attended by the likes of Tom Hanks, Jude Law, and Kate Winslet.

Jones, whose illustrious career included collaborations with musical giants such as Count Basie, Frank Sinatra, and Michael Jackson, was remembered for his vast contributions to pop music. Actor Jamie Foxx led a tribute to Jones' enduring influence on cinema, while Jennifer Hudson headlined a musical homage. Jones' children accepted the award on his behalf, with daughter Rashida Jones delivering his prepared speech.

The ceremony also celebrated the achievements of others in the film industry. Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, producers of the iconic James Bond films, received the Irving G. Thalberg Memorial Award. Richard Curtis, known for his work on 'Love Actually' and his philanthropic efforts with Comic Relief, received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Casting director Juliet Taylor, praised for her pioneering work in the industry, was also honored.

