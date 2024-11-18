Left Menu

Remembering Uma Dasgupta: The Face of 'Durga' in Pather Panchali

Uma Dasgupta, the memorable 'Durga' from Satyajit Ray's 'Pather Panchali', passed away at 84. Known for her iconic debut at age 14, she remained a one-film wonder, choosing a teaching career over further acting opportunities. Dasgupta leaves behind a legacy of extraordinary cinematic impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-11-2024 15:09 IST | Created: 18-11-2024 15:09 IST
Uma Dasgupta, renowned for her portrayal of 'Durga' in Satyajit Ray's landmark film 'Pather Panchali', passed away on Monday in a private hospital, as confirmed by family sources.

The 84-year-old actor had long battled cancer and is survived by her daughter. Dasgupta captured hearts worldwide at the age of 14 with her role in the film adapted from Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay's novel, leaving a lasting impression with unforgettable scenes such as her playful moments with her on-screen brother, Apu.

Discovered by Ray during a school function, she was later cast in the film and received critical acclaim, though she chose to step away from the cinematic spotlight, pursuing a career in teaching instead. Her singular contribution to Indian cinema has left an indelible mark on audiences and the industry.

