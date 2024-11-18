Remembering Uma Dasgupta: The Face of 'Durga' in Pather Panchali

Uma Dasgupta, renowned for her portrayal of 'Durga' in Satyajit Ray's landmark film 'Pather Panchali', passed away on Monday in a private hospital, as confirmed by family sources.

The 84-year-old actor had long battled cancer and is survived by her daughter. Dasgupta captured hearts worldwide at the age of 14 with her role in the film adapted from Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay's novel, leaving a lasting impression with unforgettable scenes such as her playful moments with her on-screen brother, Apu.

Discovered by Ray during a school function, she was later cast in the film and received critical acclaim, though she chose to step away from the cinematic spotlight, pursuing a career in teaching instead. Her singular contribution to Indian cinema has left an indelible mark on audiences and the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)