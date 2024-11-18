Kevin Smith Teases 'Dogma' Sequel with Iconic Cast Return

Filmmaker Kevin Smith has officially revealed the development of a sequel to his widely praised 1999 film 'Dogma,' as reported by Deadline. At the Vulture Festival, Smith provided an update on the project's progress, expressing confidence that original stars Ben Affleck and Matt Damon would make appearances, at least in cameo roles.

Addressing potential critics, Smith acknowledged, "Some people will be like, 'Don't... touch it. You'll ruin it.' And I'm here to tell you: I will. I'm....tickled. I found a way in." He seems sure that Affleck and Damon will reprise their iconic roles as the fallen angels Bartleby and Loki.

Smith humorously noted, "I have been able to hold that over both their heads for 25 years, which is why they keep showing up in all the movies," and assured fans, "Expect a cameo from them -- more than a cameo. The only way we get a 'Dogma' sequel made is if they're there. So count on those guys being there." The reveal coincides with 'Dogma's' 25th anniversary, a film which originally followed Affleck and Damon's celestial characters on their metaphysical journey.

The original 'Dogma' cast also includes Linda Fiorentino, Salma Hayek, Alan Rickman, Chris Rock, Jason Lee, and Alanis Morissette. Additionally, Jason Mewes and Smith himself reprise their respective roles as Jay and Silent Bob. 'Dogma,' a 1999 American fantasy comedy by Smith, marks the fourth installment in the 'View Askewniverse' series, joining titles like 'Clerks' and 'Mallrats'.

(With inputs from agencies.)