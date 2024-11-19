Rajasthan Revives History: Renaming Khadim Hotel to 'Ajaymeru'

The Rajasthan government has taken a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of Ajmer by renaming the well-known Hotel Khadim as 'Ajaymeru'. This move aims to reconnect with the city's rich historical roots.

The renaming decision was influenced by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North. Ajmer, originally known as 'Ajaymeru', is mentioned in ancient Indian texts, underlining its historical importance.

Devnani also suggested renaming the King Edward Memorial in Ajmer after Swami Dayanand Saraswati, further reflecting a broader initiative towards cultural reclamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)