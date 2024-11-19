Left Menu

Rajasthan Revives History: Renaming Khadim Hotel to 'Ajaymeru'

The Rajasthan government has renamed the well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru' to preserve the city's cultural heritage. The name 'Ajaymeru' has historical significance, dating back to ancient Indian scriptures and the city's founding in the 7th century by Maharaja Ajayraj Chauhan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST
Rajasthan Revives History: Renaming Khadim Hotel to 'Ajaymeru'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan government has taken a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of Ajmer by renaming the well-known Hotel Khadim as 'Ajaymeru'. This move aims to reconnect with the city's rich historical roots.

The renaming decision was influenced by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North. Ajmer, originally known as 'Ajaymeru', is mentioned in ancient Indian texts, underlining its historical importance.

Devnani also suggested renaming the King Edward Memorial in Ajmer after Swami Dayanand Saraswati, further reflecting a broader initiative towards cultural reclamation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024