Rajasthan Revives History: Renaming Khadim Hotel to 'Ajaymeru'
The Rajasthan government has renamed the well-known Hotel Khadim in Ajmer to 'Ajaymeru' to preserve the city's cultural heritage. The name 'Ajaymeru' has historical significance, dating back to ancient Indian scriptures and the city's founding in the 7th century by Maharaja Ajayraj Chauhan.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 08:36 IST
The Rajasthan government has taken a significant step towards preserving the cultural heritage of Ajmer by renaming the well-known Hotel Khadim as 'Ajaymeru'. This move aims to reconnect with the city's rich historical roots.
The renaming decision was influenced by Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, the MLA from Ajmer North. Ajmer, originally known as 'Ajaymeru', is mentioned in ancient Indian texts, underlining its historical importance.
Devnani also suggested renaming the King Edward Memorial in Ajmer after Swami Dayanand Saraswati, further reflecting a broader initiative towards cultural reclamation.
