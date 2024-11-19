Left Menu

Spain's Royals Revisit Flooded Chiva after Initial Uproar

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain returned to Chiva, a town devastated by last month's floods, after a previous visit saw them pelted with mud by angry citizens. The flooding claimed 227 lives and destroyed homes. This time, the royals were received without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Barcelona | Updated: 19-11-2024 18:54 IST | Created: 19-11-2024 18:54 IST
Spain's Royals Revisit Flooded Chiva after Initial Uproar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's royal couple revisited the flood-ravaged town of Chiva on Tuesday, marking their return since a tumultuous initial visit when they were met with protests by furious residents.

Accompanied by government officials, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia toured the town, which suffered severe damage when floods surged through a typically dry gorge. Their presence was more warmly received this time, with villagers opting for handshakes and photographs over hostility.

The recent deluge left 227 people dead and demolitions across the region continue as clean-up efforts persevere despite past criticisms of the response. The renewed royal visit aims to offer solidarity and foster dialogue amidst ongoing recovery efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

Keir Starmer Engages with Global Leaders Amid Economic Pressures

 Global
2
Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

Brendan Carr Appointed FCC Chairman by President-elect Trump

 United States
3
Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

Trump's Diplomatic Stance and South Asian Dynamics

 United States
4
UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

UK's Bold UN Appeal: Stop Sudan Conflict & Aid Gaza

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024