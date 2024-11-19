Spain's Royals Revisit Flooded Chiva after Initial Uproar
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain returned to Chiva, a town devastated by last month's floods, after a previous visit saw them pelted with mud by angry citizens. The flooding claimed 227 lives and destroyed homes. This time, the royals were received without incident.
Spain's royal couple revisited the flood-ravaged town of Chiva on Tuesday, marking their return since a tumultuous initial visit when they were met with protests by furious residents.
Accompanied by government officials, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia toured the town, which suffered severe damage when floods surged through a typically dry gorge. Their presence was more warmly received this time, with villagers opting for handshakes and photographs over hostility.
The recent deluge left 227 people dead and demolitions across the region continue as clean-up efforts persevere despite past criticisms of the response. The renewed royal visit aims to offer solidarity and foster dialogue amidst ongoing recovery efforts.
