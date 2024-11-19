Australia Takes Center Stage at IFFI 2024: A New Era of Cinematic Collaboration with India

Australia has been designated as the 'Country of Focus' at the 2024 International Film Festival of India (IFFI), with an Australian delegation of over 50 delegates participating in the event set in Goa from November 20 to 28. Screen Australia announced this development, underlining the reinforced cultural and screen industry links between Australia and India.

The delegation includes representatives like Screen Australia and Ausfilm, alongside filmmakers and industry leaders who will engage in the Film Bazaar and festival screenings. A key event is the Co-Production Day organized by Screen Australia, particularly spotlighting a recent Australia-India audiovisual co-production agreement. This presents filmmakers with new avenues for collaboration and the creation of stories that appeal globally.

Screen Australia COO Grainne Brunsdon expressed enthusiasm for the strengthened ties, noting Australian cinema's bold storytelling and the opportunity to reach Indian audiences. The exchange of content between the nations opens avenues for extensive cross-cultural partnerships. The newly minted co-production treaty is pivotal in propelling this collaborative spirit, benefiting local and global viewers alike.

'Better Man' will headline the festival, alongside other Australian contributions like 'The Moogai,' 'Runt,' and 'Home Before Night' participating at the Film Bazaar. These films, spanning genres, showcase the rich diversity of Australian storytelling. Deputy High Commissioner Nick McCaffrey highlighted the growing cultural exchanges being driven by the Indian diaspora in Australia, validating a promising future for film partnerships.

The invitation extends to Australian, Indian, and international audiences to appreciate the diversity of Australian cinema at IFFI 2024. As the creative ties between India and Australia expand, the global film industry is poised for innovative and collaborative growth.

