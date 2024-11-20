Bollywood Icons Unite to Urge Voter Turnout in Maharashtra Elections

As polling unfolds in Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, Bollywood heavyweights are making fervent appeals for citizens to exercise their democratic rights. Notably, musician Vishal Dadlani encouraged voters, highlighting patriotism as a key motivator. "If you love your country, make sure to cast your vote," he urged.

Singer Kailash Kher and actor Tushar Kapoor joined the call for public participation, viewing voting as a celebration of democracy. Kapoor emphasized the importance of civic responsibility, stating, "Every vote matters, and we must not give up on democracy."

Veteran actor Prem Chopra praised the operational arrangements at polling booths, opting to vote in person despite having the option to vote from home. Isha Koppikar stressed parental responsibility in educating the younger generation about voting. Celebrities like Priya Dutt, Salim, and Salma Khan also marked their presence at the polls.

The elections see a tight contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi. Extensive security measures have been implemented to ensure safety, with over 25,000 police personnel deployed across the state. The election process, which began at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)