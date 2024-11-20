Left Menu

Bollywood Icons Unite to Urge Voter Turnout in Maharashtra Elections

As Maharashtra goes to the polls, Bollywood stars including Vishal Dadlani, Kailash Kher, and Tushar Kapoor emphasize the importance of voting. Celebrities encourage citizens to fulfill their democratic duty, despite differing political views. The elections see the BJP-led alliance challenge the Congress-backed coalition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-11-2024 15:59 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 15:59 IST
Bollywood Icons Unite to Urge Voter Turnout in Maharashtra Elections
Vishal Dadlani (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As polling unfolds in Maharashtra's 288 constituencies, Bollywood heavyweights are making fervent appeals for citizens to exercise their democratic rights. Notably, musician Vishal Dadlani encouraged voters, highlighting patriotism as a key motivator. "If you love your country, make sure to cast your vote," he urged.

Singer Kailash Kher and actor Tushar Kapoor joined the call for public participation, viewing voting as a celebration of democracy. Kapoor emphasized the importance of civic responsibility, stating, "Every vote matters, and we must not give up on democracy."

Veteran actor Prem Chopra praised the operational arrangements at polling booths, opting to vote in person despite having the option to vote from home. Isha Koppikar stressed parental responsibility in educating the younger generation about voting. Celebrities like Priya Dutt, Salim, and Salma Khan also marked their presence at the polls.

The elections see a tight contest between the BJP-led alliance and the Congress-backed Maha Vikas Aghadi. Extensive security measures have been implemented to ensure safety, with over 25,000 police personnel deployed across the state. The election process, which began at 7 am, will continue till 6 pm.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

CM Yadav Rallys for BJP in Maharashtra as Elections Loom

 India
2
High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Polls

High-Stakes Battle Concludes: Maharashtra and Jharkhand Set for Crucial Poll...

 India
3
Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central China, AP reports quoting state media.

Numerous children have been injured by a vehicle at a school gate in central...

 Global
4
Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

Hong Kong Court Jails Pro-Democracy Activist for a Decade

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Bank's Guide to Effective Energy Subsidy Reforms: Key Insights & Actions

Mongolia's Path to Sustainable Growth: World Bank Report Outlines Climate Risks and Transition Needs

Djibouti’s Path to Fiscal Stability and Growth: Key Insights from World Bank’s Economic Monitor

Bridging the Gaps: Human Capital Disparities Across the CEMAC Region Highlight Need for Targeted Investments

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024