Bollywood Stars Advocate Voter Participation in Maharashtra Elections

Bollywood couple Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani made an appearance at a polling station in Maharashtra, taking the opportunity to cast their votes in the ongoing Assembly elections. The duo spoke to the media, emphasizing the significance of voting and urged citizens to fulfill their democratic duty.

"Please vote. It is very important. We cannot sit and complain if we do not vote. As citizens, this is our responsibility. The facilities at this voting centre are very good and quick," they stated. As of 1 pm, Maharashtra registered a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18%, according to the Election Commission of India.

Mumbai city recorded the lowest voter participation, with a turnout of 27.73% by 1 pm, contrasting sharply with the 50.89% turnout in the naxal-affected Gadchiroli district. From film celebrities to political leaders, multiple voices called on citizens to engage in this democratic event by voting.

Veteran lyricist Gulzar, accompanied by his daughter and film director Meghna Gulzar, also participated, with Meghna urging citizens to take voting seriously. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis both cast their votes, with Fadnavis highlighting the significance of voting, describing it as both a right and a responsibility.

The single-phase Maharashtra assembly elections are set to conclude at 6 pm, covering all 288 assembly constituencies. The outcome of these elections will be revealed on November 23.

