Nitori's Grand Entrance: Japan's Top Furniture Chain Sets Foot in India

Japan's largest furniture retailer, Nitori, is set to make its Indian debut in December 2024 with a flagship store at Mumbai's R City Mall. This move aligns with its global expansion strategy, aiming to operate 3,000 stores by 2032 and enhance its presence in the booming Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-11-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 20-11-2024 17:31 IST
Nitori, Japan's largest furniture and home furnishing retail chain, is poised to establish its presence in India with the opening of its first store in December 2024. The flagship store will be located at the bustling R City Mall in Mumbai's Ghatkopar area. This expansion is part of Nitori's ambitious strategy to capture a share of the USD 23.9 billion Indian home furnishing market.

Akio Nitori, CEO of Nitori Holdings Co., Ltd., emphasized the company's mission to enrich homes globally, highlighting India's economic growth and rising demand for quality furniture. This store is the latest addition to their growing network, which includes a significant number of outlets across Asia.

R City Mall, already a major shopping destination, anticipates a heightened interest with the arrival of Nitori. The company plans to further bolster its global footprint by increasing its overseas stores, with a long-term goal of reaching 3,000 locations worldwide by 2032.

(With inputs from agencies.)

